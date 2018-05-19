Police respond to shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

Police responded to an active shooting in a high school in southeastern Houston, Texas, the United States Friday morning.



The incident happened at Santa Fe High School, Galveston County, about 54 km southeast of downtown Houston. Santa Fe is a city with a population of about 13,000.



According to local police, a suspect was detained and an unspecified number of people had been injured. Multiple deaths have also been reported.



The school was on lockdown, and students were being relocated to another location to meet their families as law enforcement personnel were working to secure the school building, said a statement issued by the district.



The county is about 360 km east of Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman barged into a church last November and killed 26 people.

