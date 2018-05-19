President Trump nominates Harris as US ambassador to S. Korea

US President Donald Trump picked Admiral Harry Harris as the next US ambassador to the South Korea, said the White House on Friday.



Harris, 61, currently serves as the commander of US Pacific Command. He was previously nominated as the US ambassador to Australia.



The post of the US ambassador to South Korea has remained unfilled since Trump took office in 2017. It has been reported that the White House withdrew its nomination of Victor Cha, a veteran Korea expert, in January for the post because of Cha's opposition to military options against the DPRK.



Harris still needs the Senate confirmation to assume the post.

