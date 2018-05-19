BMW recalls another 88,000 vehicles in UK

German carmaker BMW said on Friday that it is recalling another 88,000 vehicles in Britain over a battery connector problem.



It's the second safety recall in Britain from the Munich-based carmaker in two weeks.



Earlier this month, it recalled over 300,000 vehicles because of a fire risk stemming from a cable connecting the battery and fan.



"BMW has chosen to expand on its existing battery connector recall by also replacing the blower-regulator wiring harness on affected 3 Series models," the German manufacturer said.



It's said that the recall affects all BMW 3 series models, both petrol and diesel, produced between December 2004 and July 2011.



"We are taking the opportunity of the existing recall to proactively check and replace the wiring harness of the blower regulator. In doing so we are taking every precaution in terms of safety while minimizing disruption and inconvenience to affected customers," a spokesman for BMW said.



The recall of BMW happened following a BBC investigation earlier this month that found some vehicles could cut out completely while on the road.

