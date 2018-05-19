Albania remains optimistic on opening of EU accession negotiations

Albania will continue the high-level dialogues with the European Union (EU) and remains optimistic on the opening of EU accession negotiations, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Friday.



Rama made the statement at a press conference after attending the EU-Western Balkans summit in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.



According to Rama, Sofia summit did not focus on the EU opening accession negotiations for Western Balkans where Albania is especially interested in, but on connectivity, road and digital infrastructure.



"We couldn't avoid the topic of our concern and took the opportunity of the meeting of the leaders and the dinner to discuss on this topic," said Rama.



"EU is at the peak of an internal debate, but this was a good possibility and we used it maximally. I remain optimistic," emphasized Rama.



On the sidelines of Sofia summit, in regard to Albania, Greek Prime Minister Tsipras expressed that he is optimistic that there will be a positive result in June.



"If Albania receives green light for the EU accession, this will be a wider matter," Tsipras said.



The European Commission gave a positive recommendation for Albania to open EU accession negotiations in April 18.



In November 2016, Albania received the EU recommendation to open EU accession negotiations conditioned primarily upon the implementation of a judicial reform package passed earlier the same year.

