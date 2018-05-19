China donates medical equipment to assist Namibia's eye surgeries

Namibia's health ministry on Friday received medical supplies worth 279,000 US dollars from the Chinese government to help with eye surgeries in the southern African country.



The donation that took place on Friday in Windhoek is set to complement the Brightness Action program (or Brightness Journey) that aims to provide free cataract surgeries to 200 patients in Namibia's capital Windhoek and the rural area of Rundu.



Namibia's deputy health minister Juliet Kavetuna at the handover ceremony said the donation was another milestone in enhancing China-Namibia relations.



"The donation we received is most needed and it came at a very opportune tine. It is set to enhance our health capabilities and we will use the equipment accordingly and assist those communities in need," she said.



At the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming praised the program for enhancing the friendship between the two countries and for gaining precious experience for future China-Africa medical ties.



The program featuring Chinese doctors and nurses providing free surgeries is expected to assist the cataract fight in Namibia, which has suffered from a shortage of eye specialists.

