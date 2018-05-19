German manufacturing orders rise despite growing uncertainty: figures

Germany's manufacturing sector experienced a surprising increase in new orders in March, official figures by the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



According to the Wiesbaden-based government officials, the price-adjusted stock of manufacturing orders rose by 0.2 percent in March 2018 compared to the previous month.



Outstanding orders from domestic customers were up by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, while the volume of international orders grew by 0.1 percent during the same period.



Whilst only marking a modest increase, the positive findings from the Federal Statistical Office come in spite of growing concerns over a recent cooling of economic momentum.



Experts warned that many firms are already operating at the limits of their productive capacities due to skilled labor shortages on the one hand, and highlighted external risks posed by swelling trade conflicts on the other.



The biggest monthly rise in orders was measured for manufacturers of intermediate goods with 0.7 percent, while consumer goods manufacturers witnessed their stock of orders decline by 0.7 percent. Orders received by capital goods manufacturers held steady at the level of the previous month.

