Zimbabwean president commits to protection of women's rights

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday held an interactive meeting with Zimbabwean women from various backgrounds to hear their concerns.



The first of its kind in the country's history, the interactive dialogue was organized by the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe to discuss various issues that affect women.



Among other issues, the women lamented the prevalence of child marriages, child prostitution, women sexual abuse, lack of resources and marginalization in accessing bank loans and participation in the economy.



A representative for the disabled said disabled women and girls in the country also face various challenges including stigma and discrimination.



She urged the government to recognize their rights.



In response, President Mnangagwa said his government would try its best to improve the welfare of women and girls in the country, including enacting and tightening legislation to enhance the protection of women's rights.



He also said his government would encourage women participation in politics, noting that very few women had won the ticket to represent the ruling ZANU-PF party in the forthcoming national elections set for mid-year.

