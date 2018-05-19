210 children released by armed groups in South Sudan: UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Friday that 210 children were released in a ceremony by armed groups in South Sudan the day before, marking the third such release this year.



UNICEF said the move brought the total number of children released in 2018 to 806 and additional releases are expected in the coming months, which could result in over 1,000 children being freed in the country.



During Thursday's ceremony, the children were disarmed and provided with civilian clothes, UNICEF said, adding medical screenings will be carried out and counselling and psychosocial support would follow.



Once reunited, the children and their families will be provided with three months' worth of food assistance to support their initial reintegration, it said, noting they will also receive vocational training aimed at improving household income and food security.



The 210 children included three girls and largely came from the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in- Opposition, with eight having been associated with the National Salvation Front.

