Lebanon urges world to respect its will to stay away from regional turmoil

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called Friday on the international community to respect the Lebanese will to stay away from the turmoil in the Middle East region, a statement by the president's media office said.



Aoun made the remarks when meeting French Foreign Ministry Chief of the Middle East and North Africa Jerome Bonnafon in Beirut.



The president expressed optimism that a new national unity government will be formed soon.



He said "the post-elections stage will witness the formation of a national unity government that will kick start reforms, combat corruption and implement an economic plan to help advancement."



On May 6, Lebanon organized the parliamentary elections for the first time in nine years in accordance with a new proportional law.

