Violinist Lyu Siqing, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to perform in Beijing

Chinese violinist Lyu Siqing and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on May 24, according to the center's website.



They will perform Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26, one of the four most renowned German violin concertos, the website said.



The audience will also hear Carl Vine's Five and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74, Pathetique, according to the website.



Distinguished violinist Lyu Siqing, born in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province in 1969, was the first Asian violinist to win first prize at the prestigious Paganini International Violin Competition in Italy in 1987.



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, established in 1906, is Australia's oldest professional orchestra. It has toured Europe, China, and Indonesia in 2014, 2016, and 2017, respectively.



The orchestra is currently conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, who is also conductor laureate of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

