Rescuers work at plane crash site in Havana, Cuba

People walk in front of the Jose Marti international airport, in Havana, Cuba, on May 18, 2018. At least three people have been found alive, but in critical condition, after a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed near Havana on Friday, according to state newspaper Granma. The Boeing passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

