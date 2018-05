3 shot, 1 fatally, at high school in Georgia -- reports

Three people were shot, one fatally, at a high school in the US state of Georgia Friday night, according to local reports.



The shooting reportedly occurred during a graduation ceremony at Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, a city about 24 km south of Atlanta.



The shooting came just hours after 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.