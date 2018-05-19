China, Pakistan vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation

Visiting Chinese Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia has said the Chinese and Pakistani militaries should implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two counties and enhance strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation.



Zhang made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday, appreciating that the Pakistani side firmly supports China over issues related to China's core interests.



He said the two militaries should also promote their defense relations comprehensively in the new era, maintain the common interests of the two countries and peace and stability of the region as well as the world.



For his part, Abbasi said Pakistan and China have been seeing close relationships and have carried out broad and deep defense cooperation, adding that Pakistan firmly sticks to the one-China policy.



The prime minister said Pakistan is willing to enhance strategic cooperation and pragmatic exchanges in all sectors with China, and ensure the smooth development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and contribute to the regional development and prosperity.



During his visit, Zhang also met with Pakistan's Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani and top military leaders.

