Trump pushes for prison reform

US President Donald Trump pushed for a prison reform on Friday, urging the Congress to give him a bill to sign.



"Send a bill to my desk. I will sign it," Trump told a prison reform summit at the White House. "It will be strong and it will be good, and it will be what everybody wants."



He called for efforts to "restore the rule of law, keep dangerous criminals off our street, and help inmates get a second chance on life."



The legislation being considered in the House of Representatives deals mostly with improving prison conditions and better preparing prisoners for re-entry into society.



The bill was passed by the House Judiciary Committee last week and a House floor vote on it is expected next week.



Despite the president's optimistic tone, the White House's prison reform plan would likely face a tough road in the Senate.



Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is spearheading the White House prison reform effort.

