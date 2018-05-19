Spain to expand cooperation with China under B&R Initiative: King Felipe VI

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/19 13:25:29





The king made the remarks at the Zarzuela Palace in a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



"The 'Belt and Road' (B&R) Initiative is of great significance to regional and global development and prosperity, and Spain will participate in it more actively," the king said, adding that his country will expand third-party market cooperation with China in Latin America and Africa.



Wang said that Spain has historical and geographic advantages to join the B&R, and China is willing to enhance the alignment of B&R with Spain's national development strategies to explore new room and potential for cooperation.



Wang said China is willing to constantly deepen exchanges and cooperation with Spain in areas including culture, education, tourism, sports, finance, telecommunications, and renewable energy under the B&R framework, and actively broaden third-party markets in Latin America and Africa.



Touching on the international situation, the Spanish king said both the international situation and the situation in Europe are changing profoundly, and China is playing a more and more important role in the world.



"President Xi Jinping's foresight on national and global governance not only benefits China, but also benefits the whole world," the king said, adding that he eagerly looks forward to Xi's visit to Spain.



The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs to inject more positive energy into world peace and prosperity.



Taking advantage of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries, China will carefully design and be well prepared for exchanges of high-level visits so as to further promote Sino-Spanish comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

Spanish King Felipe VI said on Thursday that his country will more actively participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and explore cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, culture and education, while expanding third-party market collaboration.The king made the remarks at the Zarzuela Palace in a meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi."The 'Belt and Road' (B&R) Initiative is of great significance to regional and global development and prosperity, and Spain will participate in it more actively," the king said, adding that his country will expand third-party market cooperation with China in Latin America and Africa.Wang said that Spain has historical and geographic advantages to join the B&R, and China is willing to enhance the alignment of B&R with Spain's national development strategies to explore new room and potential for cooperation.Wang said China is willing to constantly deepen exchanges and cooperation with Spain in areas including culture, education, tourism, sports, finance, telecommunications, and renewable energy under the B&R framework, and actively broaden third-party markets in Latin America and Africa.Touching on the international situation, the Spanish king said both the international situation and the situation in Europe are changing profoundly, and China is playing a more and more important role in the world."President Xi Jinping's foresight on national and global governance not only benefits China, but also benefits the whole world," the king said, adding that he eagerly looks forward to Xi's visit to Spain.The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs to inject more positive energy into world peace and prosperity.Taking advantage of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries, China will carefully design and be well prepared for exchanges of high-level visits so as to further promote Sino-Spanish comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.