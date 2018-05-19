Writethru: Road mishap claims 19 lives in western India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/19 13:25:51
At least 19 people died and seven others injured in a road mishap in India's western state of Gujarat on Saturday morning, confirmed a senior local official in the office of district collector.
The accident occurred when a truck loaded with cement bags suddenly turned turtle in the state's Bhavnagar district.
According to a report, after turning turtle, the truck fell into a ditch.
The bodies have been recovered, and those injured were shifted to a nearby government hospital.
The driver of the ill-fated truck reportedly survived but fled the spot after the accident. Further details of how the mishap occurred are awaited.