Brazil sends condolences to Cuba over airplane crash

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry on Friday issued an official statement of condolences to Cuba over the plane crash that killed over 100 people earlier in the day.



In the statement, the Brazilian government expressed its consternation over the tragedy and its solidarity with the Cuban government.



"The Brazilian government ... presents its profound condolences to the families of the victims and expresses solidarity to the Cuban people," the Ministry said.



The Brazilian embassy to Cuba is monitoring the situation, and so far there is no news of Brazilian citizens among the victims, according to the statement.



A total of 111 people were on board, including 105 passengers, the island's Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo told local media. There are only three survivors, all in critical condition.



The Boeing 737 aircraft, rented by local company Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexican airline Damojh, crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.



The majority of the victims were Cuban citizens, according to local authorities.

