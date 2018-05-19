Boeing agrees to offer technical assistance after aircraft crash in Cuba

US aircraft giant Boeing Co. Friday announced its readiness to provide technical assistance to Cuba following a deadly air crash that killed more than 100 people earlier in the day.



"A Boeing technical team stands ready to assist as permitted under US law and at the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board and Cuban authorities," Boeing said in a statement.



It also extends "deepest condolences to the families and friends of those on board Flight 972" operated by Global Aerolineas Damojh on behalf of Cubana de Aviacion outside of Havana, capital of Cuba.



More than 100 people are believed dead Friday after the Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737-200 crashed during takeoff from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.



Three people have been found alive and are in critical condition, Cuban state newspaper Granma said.



The aircraft carried 105 passengers and six crew members, including five Mexican staff.



The plane belongs to the Mexican company Damojh but is leased to Cubana de Aviacion, Cuba's national carrier.

