Modi lays foundation stone for India's longest road runnel

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday arrived in Ladakh province on a day-long visit to restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.



Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila tunnel during a function.



According to officials, the 14 kms long Zojila tunnel will be India's longest road tunnel.



"The cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by the prime minister, had approved the construction, operation and maintenance of this tunnel between Baltal and Minamarg, on the Srinagar-Leh national highway earlier this year," a government spokesman said. "The construction of this tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. It will cut down the time taken to cross the Zojila pass from the present three and a half hours, to just 15 minutes."



Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar and later on to Jammu, where in he would attend the functions to mark commencement of developmental projects.



"The prime minister will dedicate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydropower station to the nation, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. He will also lay foundation stone of the Srinagar ring road," the spokesman said. "Later on in Jammu, the prime minister will lay foundation stone of the Pakul Dul Power Project, and the Jammu Ring Road."



The prime minister will also attend convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu.



Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, security has been beefed up across the region especially in Srinagar and Jammu to avoid any eventuality, police said.

