Xi sends condolences to Cuba, Mexico over tragic airliner crash

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent condolences to Cuban and Mexican leaders respectively over an airliner crash in Cuba that caused more than 100 deaths.



In his messages to Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba, Xi said he was shocked to learn the air crash that caused heavy casualties.



Mourning the dead, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended heartfelt condolences to the PCC, the Cuban government and the Cuban people as well as the bereaved families on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese government and the Chinese people, as well as in his own name.



In his message to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Xi mourned the Mexican crew members killed in the air crash and extended sincere condolences to their families.



Also on Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolences to Diaz-Canel over the air crash.



The Boeing 737-200 with 105 passengers and six crew members that include five Mexican staff on board crashed during takeoff from the Jose Marti International Airport in Cuba's capital Havana around noon Friday.



So far, only three women survived the crash, all still in serious condition.

