Malaysian PM meets with Singaporean PM

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid a visit to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday, becoming the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) leader after Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei to call on the newly elected Malaysian prime minister.
Lee, who had a warm relationship with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, said he is intent on working with Mahathir "for our mutual benefit" when announcing the visit on Wednesday.
Both sides talked for 30 minutes about bilateral ties, according to a tweet posted by Mahathir on his Twitter account.
It is widely believed that the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project, scheduled to be operational by 2026, is among the topics raised by Lee.
After the meeting, Lee also paid a visit to Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Putrajaya, local media reported.
During Mahathir's first stint as the prime minister in the 1990s, Lee and Anwar were deputy Prime Ministers of Singapore and Malaysia respectively. Anwar, who just got released after a royal pardon, is the designated successor to Mahathir, though he has said he is in no hurry to join the cabinet.