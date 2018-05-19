Aussie Navy launches new warfare destroyer in South Australia

The Australian Warfare Destroyer, named Sydney, was launched on Saturday to close the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program and complete a trio of Australia's most potent warships.



All three destroyers built in Adelaide are fitted with advanced anti-submarine capabilities and an air defence system capable of engaging enemy aircraft and missiles.



Speaking at the launch in Adelaide, Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne said the new ship was the most modern of its type, and that the achievement showed the strength of the shipbuilding and systems integration skills which have been developed by the AWD Program.



"An air warfare destroyer protects the northern approaches to Australia. It has a significant capability in terms of sonar, radar, missiles and self defence," Pyne said on Saturday.



"More than 5,000 people have worked directly on the AWD Program to build and integrate three of the most capable and potent warships the navy has ever possessed," Pyne said.



"This is underpinned by the 1,500 suppliers who have supported the AWD Alliance in its efforts to exceed Australian Industry Capability targets for the overall Program."



Sydney is expected to go into full service with the navy late in 2019.



Akin to its sister ships, the HMAS Hobart (commissioned in September 2017) and the Brisbane (expected to be commissioned later in 2018), the Sydney is 146 meters long with a range of approximately 9,000 kms, and a top speed of more than 28 knots.



It will have a crew of 186 and is armed with harpoon missile systems and missile decoy technology.



All three destroyers are fitted with a flight deck and hangar for one helicopter.



Air Warfare Alliance General Manager Paul Evans said the three destroyers were the result of great cooperation between industry and defence.



"Together, the AWD Alliance has worked to transform a brownfield site into a functioning shipyard that has continued to improve processes, skills and efficiency," Evans said.

