Chinese, Portuguese FMs hold talks to deepen bilateral cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva here Friday, agreeing to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Wang said China highly values China-Portugal relations and would like to deepen high-level contacts with Portugal. China stands ready to synergize its Belt and Road
Initiative and Portuguese development strategies to give full play to their respective advantages, and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, finance and other fields.
Meanwhile, both countries will tap new cooperation potentials, broaden maritime cooperation, thus injecting powerful impetus into China-Portugal ties, he added.
Wang said both sides should continue to make good use of the China-Portugal forum to expand cooperation in third-party markets in Africa, Latin America and other areas, and boost exchanges in international and regional affairs.
Silva said China's investment is reliable and has played a key role in creating jobs and promoting economic development in Portugal. The Belt and Road Initiative has bright prospects, and is of great significance in promoting regional inter-connectivity and achieving common development and prosperity.
Portugal would like to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture and other fields through the Portugal-China forum to achieve more pragmatic results.
Portugal is the third leg of Wang's four-nation trip, which has taken him to France and Spain and will take him to Argentina. The Chinese foreign minister also met with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon.