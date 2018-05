China marks Tourism Day

Tourists visit the ancient city of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province, May 19, 2018. China Tourism Day falls on Saturday, when many scenic areas give discount on tickets to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Liang Shengren)

Tourists visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, May 19, 2018. China Tourism Day falls on Saturday, when many scenic areas give discount on tickets to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)

Tourists visit the Crescent lake scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 19, 2018. China Tourism Day falls on Saturday, when many scenic areas give discount on tickets to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

Tourists experience the shadow play in the ancient town of Taierzhuang in east China's Shandong Province, May 19, 2018. China Tourism Day falls on Saturday, when many scenic areas give discount on tickets to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Tourists visit the Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 19, 2018. China Tourism Day falls on Saturday, when many scenic areas give discount on tickets to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)