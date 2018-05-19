Peking Opera on Monkey King staged in Pasay, Philippines

Chinese actors perform during the Peking Opera named "The Monkey King Making Havoc in Heaven" inside the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines, on May 19, 2018. The theatre play is organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, in cooperation with China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Chinese Embassy in the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A Chinese actor performs during the Peking Opera named "The Monkey King Making Havoc in Heaven" inside the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines, on May 19, 2018. The theatre play is organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines, in cooperation with China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Chinese Embassy in the Philippines. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

