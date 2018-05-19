Farmers pick tea leaves in Qingdao, China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/19 22:20:43

A farmer processes tea at an agricultural company in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)


 

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural company in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)


 

A farmer shows the fresh tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural company in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)


 

Aerial photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden of an agricultural company in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)


 

