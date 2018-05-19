Malaysia's anti-corruption agency demands former PM Najib's presence next week

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed Saturday that it had delivered a notice to former Prime Minister Najib Razak, requiring him to report to the agency on May 22.



The investigation on the former prime minister has intensified following a large-scale search to his house.



According to the statement, Najib is required to assist MACC's investigation regarding SRC International, a company related to the state investment fund 1MDB, which Najib set up in 2009.



It is reported that hundreds of millions of dollars were siphoned by Najib's associates from 1MDB.



MACC also refuted the statement by Najib's lawyer that MACC officials would record Najib's statement at his house, insisting that the former prime minister to report to the MACC headquarter to record his statement.



The Malaysian police are still determining the value of a trove of cash, jewelry and designer handbags seized from several premises related to Najib, including his private residence and two luxury condominiums.



Newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who ordered the corruption probe following the election, has vowed to hold Najib responsible if he is found guilty.

