Prince Harry's royal wedding held in Britain's Windsor

The UK's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle has tied the knot Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.



The one-hour service, solemnized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, got under way in front of some 600 guests at noon time.



Prince Charles walked Markle down the aisle, as Markle's father, Thomas, was unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery.



All of Markle's bridesmaids and pageboys are children, including Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George. Prince William is the bestman, while there is no maid of honour because Markle didn't want to choose between her closest friends.



After the service, the newlyweds traveled in an open carriage as part of a 25-minute procession from St. George's Chapel through Windsor town.



An estimated 100,000 people are lining the carriage procession route, waiting to wave and cheer at the new royal couple. Some royal fans have arrived at Windsor days earlier and camped out to secure prime places with better view.



Nicholas Pervez drove five hours from Yorkshire to Windsor to watch the procession. He said that Markle, to some extend, shows a "beacon of light" to many ordinary people that they can also change their lives once they try to push aside the limits in life. "It is a monumental event so I had to make it," he told Xinhua.



Jimmy-Lee flew all the way from Texas, the United States, four days ago for the wedding. He told Xinhua he was excited to see Markle, as an American, was happily married into the British royal family. "It's a big change and it happens," he said, indicating the monarchy is more open than two decades ago.



Ahead of the marriage, Prince Harry was given the title Duke of Sussex, meaning Markle will become a duchess once the couple marry.



Later that day there will be a private reception at Frogmore House for the couple and 200 close friends and family.



About 250 members of the armed forces are on patrol and about 3,000 policemen are working to guard off any unpleasantness.

