Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"He claimed that he had fainted due to the electric shock and that his cell phone and 3,000 yuan ($472) in cash were also stolen."So said a man surnamed Huang about his former classmate surnamed Wang. One day in February, Huang received a call from Wang during which Wang said he would return 2,000 yuan to Huang and that to show his appreciation, he was inviting Huang out for dinner. Huang picked up Wang with his car and then drove to a restaurant that Wang had booked in advance. But the minute he parked the car, three guys wearing masks used a device to shock him in the head and drove both of them to a deserted place. They threatened Huang with a knife and demanded that he give them 50,000 yuan. After the three guys left, Huang found Wang lying in the car, claiming to have also been robbed. They called the police. However, the police later found that Wang's DNA matched a sample in another robbery case. Wang then confessed that he was involved in both robberies. He said he targeted Huang because he knows Huang is rich. Wang and his accomplices were arrested. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)