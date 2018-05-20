Please wear your helmet

I recently saw a grandmother retrieve her newborn grandson from his mother's arms and ride off on her motorbike. The exchange was done in a flash, and the grandmother sped off into traffic with what appeared to be a six-month-old baby cradled against her chest. It was dangerous and worrisome, but what was more disturbing was that among the 10 people on motorbikes, including the grandma, only four were wearing helmets. Two were Chinese, and the other two were foreigners.



It's getting hairy out there with the growing traffic. Maybe it is that I'm from a generation where by the time I became an adult it was already the law to wear a helmet.



It was implemented in the US because many of the accidents on the road at that time involved people who rode on two-wheeled manual, electric or motorized bikes. Whenever a rider was struck, 80 percent of the injuries they sustained were to the head, and most of them were either fatal or left lasting damage.



Accidents are hitting an all-time high. In China, it's the common thread whether it happens to pedestrians or drivers not following the national or local laws. It's continuous because as modernization occurs and the population grows, there's more traffic on the road.



You'll see these "magical bikes" spring up on the road. Those bikes magically carry dad, mom, big sister and little brother! They rush down the road at nearly 100 kilometers an hour, and I am not exaggerating. They speed along without an idea or clue about what dangers they are placing themselves in or what is looming on the other side of the road. They do it constantly, placing their lives in their hands and without any helmets, elbow or knee protection.



They seem to have an attitude of indifference or ignorance as if to say, "What will come, will come" or "What will be, will be."



Bikes are perhaps the most important mode of transportation in China because they are economically feasible for families with low incomes. However, something has to give. More protection is required on the road, and the number of people per motorbike should be limited to two. But it's going to take a while. In the meantime, I'm afraid more horrific accidents will continue to happen unless the issue is brought to light at lightning speed.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



