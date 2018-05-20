No shame in learning self-defense

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







Sadly, another female passenger was sexually assaulted this month. A 21-year-old Chinese flight attendant was raped and then stabbed to death by the driver of ride-hailing service. And again, the ride-sharing platform, Didi, promised it would step up its efforts to ensure passengers' safety.



Public outrage in China has grown after a series of physical and sexual assaults against women. I've seen netizens expressing grief and advising young girls to wear a fake ring and pretend to be on a call with their husband or friend while taking a private car. They have also recommended following the route on a map and objecting if they see the driver going the wrong way. Many of the comments suggested that women not take a private car at night, or at least, not do it alone.



Those are good pieces of advice, and I have followed them on many occasions. But the question we have been asking ourselves a million times still remains. What can women do to protect themselves better?



I saw on social media that some women suggested changing pretty profile photos into an ugly man or a military man on the ride-sharing platform. "So that the driver might think you are too ugly or too tough to be a victim," they wrote.



That's cute, but I believe the most effective way for a woman to protect herself is to learn self-defense. Studies have shown that women who trained in self-defense feel more confident and more at peace when in danger, as they know techniques that can help fend off an attacker and buy them time to get away.



As a self-defense practitioner, every time I walk into a room full of women of all ages and backgrounds, I often wonder what brought them there. So, I asked. It turned out that many of the women in my class had been attacked, or someone they know had been attacked. Practicing self-defense helps them to confront their fear, heal from the bad experience, get confident, and more importantly, bond with people outside of their comfort zone.



I have been practicing self-defense for a year. But even though I have done many drills in class, where I get punched, stabbed, choked and head locked, there is still no guarantee that I will be able to fend off my attacker and get away in one piece because I have never been attacked in real life. However, I do feel empowered. I feel comfortable about traveling alone and going out at night because I know I can possibly defend myself against a threat.



I strongly suggest that self-defense classes be introduced in schools and workplaces. However, every time I bring up the subject of learning self-defense, many of my female friends would automatically assume that it is for muscle-bound mixed martial arts combat. "It is such a violent sport to learn," they say.



Well, maybe we can wait for violent men to be taught nonviolence? Which do you think would happen faster?



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.