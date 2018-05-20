When the temperatures rise, zookeepers and pet owners step in to help their furry friends cope

A panda at the Beijing Zoo enjoying a cool shower provided by the zookeepers Photo: IC

As summer approaches and Beijing saw its first record high last week with temperatures reaching 34 C, those caring for both wildlife and domesticated pets have started to take measures to help these animals beat the heat.



On May 14, the zoo staff started to spray pandas with cool water to help them stay comfortable amid the rising temperatures.



Simulating natural habitats



Every year, the zoos in Beijing adopt different measures to help the animals cope with the heat, according to a report by news portal qianlong.com on July 2017.



The purpose is to simulate the environment of the animals' original habitats through artificial measures and allow them to maintain their natural habits during hot summer days, according to the report.



During the summer, zookeepers will check the animals more frequently, making sure they stay hydrated.



Meanwhile, zookeepers also find ways to boost the animals' declining appetites due to the heat, such as feeding them more succulent food.



The zoo also adopted measures to make sure the animals' food is fresh. During the summer, the animals' food is transported at night. In addition, the greenfeed that the animals eat is harvested just 15 hours before they receive it, said the report.



Take the food for giant pandas as an example, every year starting in June, bamboo leaves will be shipped in refrigerated compartments within 14 hours of being harvested to ensure freshness.



The Beijing Zoo also offers seasonal fruits and vegetables to the animals to provide relief from the summer heat every day, including watermelons, sweet mung bean soup and juice.



Aside from upgraded water and food supplies, the Beijing Zoo also uses many additional methods to make sure the animals have a cool summer.



When the temperatures reach above 35 C, the zookeepers will send large cubes of ice to animals such as polar bears, brown bears, red pandas, golden monkeys and chimpanzees to cool off the enclosures and also so the animals can chomp on the ice.



Each cube of ice weighs around 10 to 15 kilograms, and each delivery includes eight to 10 ice cubes.



The zoo will also spray the animals with water twice a day during the summer to help them feel more comfortable.



In order for the animals to get sufficient exercise during the summer, the Beijing zoo also set up a mud pool for rhinos and water pools for giant pandas and elephants.



Beijing Zoo also employs modern technology to cool the animals off. The giant panda enclosure has an air conditioning system, and the polar bear enclosure has coolers to ensure a constant temperature.





Summer fun with pets



For domestic pets in China, as the country's pet owners are more willing to invest money and time to improve their beloved pets' living standards, owners of fur babies are also finding fun ways to help their pets cope with the summer heat.



Ever since Sean Cui, a photographer in Beijing, got his German schnauzer Guangquan last year, he began bringing his dog to pools so his pup could cool off and have fun in the water during hot summer days.



"Whenever I have time, I will ask my other friends with dogs to come so our dogs can swim together," Cui said.



"There are many dog pools in Beijing, and some of them allow the owners to swim with their pets. My friends and I like to have fun with our pets," he said.



The swimming pool Cui and their friends go to is 25 meters long and 1.5 meters deep. The pool also has a 24-hour filtration and sterilization system to provide a safe and clean environment for both pets and their owners.



Most dogs cannot endure high temperatures. The suitable temperature for long-haired dogs is 17 C and for short-haired dogs, the highest temperature they can endure is 27 C, according to a report by news portal eastday.com.



A veterinarian in the eastday.com report suggested that owners need to find a ventilated and cool place for their pets to stay and to walk their pets during cooler hours.





