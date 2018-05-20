2 policemen, 1 civilian killed in terror attack in Russia's Chechen Republic

Two policemen and one civilian were killed in a terror attack at a church in downtown Grozny, the capital city of Russia's Chechen Republic in North Caucasus, a source of Russian law enforcement agencies said Saturday.



"According to the latest information, two policemen were killed and two more injured. In addition, a parishioner was killed and another one injured," a representative of law enforcement agencies was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.



The militants were armed with bombs and various weapons including a shotgun, guns, knives and small axes, according to the source.



Four militants were eliminated as a result of a rapid special operation, head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said.



Investigations and measures to identify the militants are underway.

