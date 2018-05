Cuba confirms 110 dead from Friday's plane crash, 3 survivors in serious condition

Cuba confirms here on Saturday that 110 were dead from Friday's Boeing 737 crash close to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.



Transportation Minister Abel Izquierdo told a press conference that of the 110 dead, 99 were Cubans, 11 foreigners including 6 Mexican crew members, 2 Argentines, 1 Mexican and 2 temporary foreign residents.