Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/20 7:00:35





A group of American photographers will travel to Wuhan city in central China later this month to find their "China Story" about the country's tremendous achievements made in the past 40 years through the lens of their cameras, organizers said over the weekend.The amateur photographers, most of whom work for hi-tech companies in Silicon Valley, the birthplace of the US hi-tech innovation, want to conduct dialogue with their Chinese counterparts that is to be focused on China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Chinese achievements scored in the past four decades since the country opened up to the rest of the world, the organizers said at a press briefing held over the weekend in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose in western California.The event, which is part of a photo exhibition themed with "China's Four Decades of Achievements Through the Camera Lens (Wuhan City)," will give an opportunity for the photographers from both China and the United States to record, via their camera lens, the ever-happening changes in China and its new progress that is transforming the outlook of the country from different perspectives of the photographers, said Min Song, president of the US-China Culture & communication Association."They may capture the most vivid shots of the daily life of Wuhan people in the city, their own personal feelings about the city, and even the city's new landscape," Song said.They want to tell the world about their own "China Story" by means of the art of photography, the universally understood language of communication, to enhance the cultural exchanges between the United States and China, he added."I think the American photographers, who are also hi-tech firm engineers, will take advantage of the upcoming exchange activities to see what's happening in China from their own eyes and reflect the 40 years of reform in China in a much fairer and more convincing way," Song said.Teju Khubchandani, senior manager of semiconductor at Google, said he has never been to Wuhan city, which is proud of itself as a hi-tech city."I am very excited to see Wuhan's culture and the hi-tech development, to see how that's kind of changing the city and changing over the 40 years," he said."I'm trying to go there first (to) learn from a lot of photographers, and also try to get if I can find an angle, maybe from left to right or right to left, like the culture and high-tech, something kind of put together that would be the best shot I can imagine," Khubchandani said.He said he can find high technology in almost every Chinese city in today's China, and want to figure out how culture interacts with technology.All the photos to be shot by the photographers in China will be put on display during roadshow exhibitions to be held in both China's Wuhan city and San Francisco.They will also be displayed on a show during the "Across the Pacific -- China Art Festival" to be staged in San Francisco.