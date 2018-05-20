Tourists view azalea flowers on Tourism Day in north China's Inner Mongolia

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/20 9:15:32

Tourists view azalea flowers in Arxan of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2018, on the occasion of the China Tourism Day.Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist views azalea flowers in Arxan of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 19, 2018, on the occasion of the China Tourism Day. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows azalea flowers in Arxan of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows azalea flowers in Arxan of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus