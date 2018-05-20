US dairy farmer eager to take milk products to China

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows employees milking cows through automatic milking equipment at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, the United States. Mike McCloskey, board chairman of Fair Oaks Farms, a collection of 12 farms in Indiana, harbors an ambition in heart: sell his dairy products to China and let Chinese people have access to quality milk. For this aim, McCloskey has visited China many times and got in touch with some Chinese dairy farms.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the automatic milking equipment and cows to be milked at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, the United States. Mike McCloskey, board chairman of Fair Oaks Farms, a collection of 12 farms in Indiana, harbors an ambition in heart: sell his dairy products to China and let Chinese people have access to quality milk. For this aim, McCloskey has visited China many times and got in touch with some Chinese dairy farms. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows a barn at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, the United States. Mike McCloskey, board chairman of Fair Oaks Farms, a collection of 12 farms in Indiana, harbors an ambition in heart: sell his dairy products to China and let Chinese people have access to quality milk. For this aim, McCloskey has visited China many times and got in touch with some Chinese dairy farms. Photo:Xinhua