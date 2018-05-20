Doctors create 'artistic cells' under microscope

British doctors have found some artwork under their microscopes. Several doctors from different universities and research institutes in Britain added some color to their daily routines, making the world under the microscope more vivid. Dr. Sean Davidson from the Hatter Cardiovascular Institute in London found a cross-section of blood vessels that look like a human heart in a thin section of mouse heart.Photo:Xinhua

Fraser Macrae, a researcher from the University of Leeds captured a heart-shaped red blood cell trapped in a 3D mesh of fibrin fibers under the microscope. Photo:Xinhua

Dr. Tamara Gibrl captured the immune system at work in a muscle. An injury caused white blood cells to breach blood vessel walls and intrude in the surrounding tissue.Photo:Xinhua

Nicoletta Surdo, a doctor from the University of Oxford, splatted some fluorescent dyes onto muscle fibers in a mouse and created a picture of a rose. Photo:Xinhua