Four teens killed, one injured in violent car crash in Massachusetts

Four teenagers were killed and a fifth was injured in a violent car crash in Plymouth County, US state of Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.



Police responded to a report of a car into a tree in East Bridgewater, a town in Plymouth County, south of Boston, around 4:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz at a press conference at the scene.



Five males, in their late teens, were traveling in one car when it crashed into a tree, officials said.



The crash occurred on a busy stretch of road, reported The Boston Globe.



Three victims were declared dead at the scene. One victim was taken to a Brockton hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A fifth victim was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. There is no additional information on his condition.



Cruz said that they are considering a number of factors in the crash, including speed, weather, and the experience of the driver.



"It's very early in the investigation, and there's a lot of work to be done," he said.

