China has more than 5,000 Tibetology researchers

The number of researchers of Tibetan studies has exceeded 5,000 in China, according to An Qiyi, Party chief of the China Tibetology Research Center.



An made the remarks at a national Tibetology work conference that opened in Beijing Saturday.



An called on Tibetology researchers to focus on maintaining lasting and long-term social stability in all respects in Tibet and Tibetan ethnic areas, unbalanced and insufficient development in Tibet and Tibetan ethnic areas, the protection and development of excellent ethnic culture and the implementation and improvement of central authorities' policies on supporting Tibet and Tibetan ethnic areas.



Tibetan ethnic areas are areas where Tibetans live in the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai.





