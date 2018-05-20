Closing ceremony held for 71st Cannes Film Festival in France

Cate Blanchett(C), jury president of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, attends the closing ceremony and screening of the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" with Jury members during the 71st Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan)

