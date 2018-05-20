Miss Earth Philippines 2018 coronation night held in Pasay City

Miss Philippines Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco (R) places the crown on Miss Philippines Earth 2018 Celeste Cortesi during the Miss Earth Philippines 2018 coronation night in Pasay City, the Philippines, May 19, 2018. A total of 42 candidates vied for the crown that will represent the country in the Miss Earth 2018 beauty pageant. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Contestants pose on stage during the Miss Earth Philippines 2018 coronation night in Pasay City, the Philippines, May 19, 2018. A total of 42 candidates vied for the crown that will represent the country in the Miss Earth 2018 beauty pageant. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Miss Philippines Earth 2018 Celeste Cortesi (C) poses during the Miss Earth Philippines 2018 coronation night in Pasay City, the Philippines, May 19, 2018. A total of 42 candidates vied for the crown that will represent the country in the Miss Earth 2018 beauty pageant. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)