Lithuanians celebrate Public and Military Unity Day in Alytus

Soldiers perform during an event celebrating Public and Military Unity Day in Alytus, Lithuania, May 19, 2018. Lithuanians celebrate Public and Military Unity Day on the third weekend of May. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

A boy takes part in an event celebrating Public and Military Unity Day in Alytus, Lithuania, May 19, 2018. Lithuanians celebrate Public and Military Unity Day on the third weekend of May. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

Children take part in an event celebrating Public and Military Unity Day in Alytus, Lithuania, May 19, 2018. Lithuanians celebrate Public and Military Unity Day on the third weekend of May.(Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

People watch the Lithuanian Air Force Eurocopter flying during an event celebrating Public and Military Unity Day in Alytus, Lithuania, May 19, 2018. Lithuanians celebrate Public and Military Unity Day on the third weekend of May.(Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)