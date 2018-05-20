Cuban president highlights "human solidarity" despite plane tragedy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Saturday there has been "human solidarity" from state institutions, workers and the people amid the national disaster concerning Friday's plane crash which killed 110 people.



Speaking to local media after visiting various institutions and families of the victims, Diaz-Canel said the tragedy has been handled with emotion and efficiency by all parties involved.



"Forensics experts worked with great intensity until 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) today and we were able to recover all the bodies which were later transported to Havana's Legal Medicine Institute while the investigations continue," he said.



The Cuban leader started his visits on Saturday at Havana's Legal Medicine Institute to ensure a smooth identification process and later moved on to the Calixto Garcia University Hospital to see the three survivors of the tragic accident.



The three survivors were identified as Mailen Diaz, 19, Gretell Landrovell, 23, and Emiley Sanchez, 39.



A multidisciplinary team has been created with psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, and government officials to systematically provide information to the victims' families, said Diaz-Canel.



Transportation Minister Adel Yzquierdo told a press conference that of the 110 dead, 99 were Cubans, 11 foreigners including six Mexican crew members, two Argentines, one Mexican and two temporary foreign residents.



Up to now, only 15 bodies have been identified, the minister said, adding officials were working intensively to identify the rest of the victims.



The Cuban government declared two days of mourning from 6:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Saturday to Sunday midnight.



The plane, a Boeing 737 built in 1979 and rented by local company Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexican airline Damojh, crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

