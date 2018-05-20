A Bob Dylan guitar fetches $495,000 at auction

Robbie Robertson's guitar Photo: IC
A guitar that played a key role in Bob Dylan's artistic evolution from folk music to rock fetched a half million at auction on Saturday.
The guitar, a 1965 Fender Telecaster that belonged to Robbie Robertson, Dylan's guitarist, was used by Dylan, Eric Clapton and George Harrison, Julien's Auctions said on Saturday.
It had been expected to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.
The guitar marked the singer's path from folk stylings like "The Times They Are A-Changin'" (1964), to electric rock, like his 1965 hit "Like a Rolling Stone."
Other famous guitars went under the hammer on Saturday: George Harrison's first electric guitar, a $40,000 Hofner Club 40 and a Fender Telecaster rosewood guitar made for Elvis Presley in 1968, priced at a cool $115,200.
More than 40 years after his death, Elvis items still fetch a handsome price.
A heavily decorated Elvis belt, which he wore during a concert in Hawaii in 1972, sold for $354,400.
A star-shaped diamond ring donated by Elvis to an admirer at a concert in 1975 brought in a sparkly $100,000.
The sale also included show costumes that belonged to artists from Elton John, to Britney Spears and Michael Jackson.
A leather jacket and pants suit from the late "Thriller" singer, with a yellow shirt, brought in $217,600, Julien said.