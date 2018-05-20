iQiyi announces new projects at annual Technology & Entertainment World forum

Chinese streaming giant iQiyi announced a series of new projects including dramas, movies and entertainment shows at its annual Technology & Entertainment World forum on Thursday and Friday.



According to iQiyi CEO Gong Yu, the streaming site has spent the past few years establishing a complete production chain for original IP content. As such, original IP content has come to dominate the site's various channels from literature to TV dramas and movies.



According to the announcement, a total of 37 original streaming movies and 28 original dramas will air on the platform in the upcoming years.



In terms of new projects, adapting Chinese original comics into streaming shows is a major priority.



The company currently has eight such projects in the works including adaptations of popular Chinese comics Chunqiu Fengshen and Being a Superstar since Today.





