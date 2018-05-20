First section of National Museum of China catalogue released to the public

The National Museum of China held a series of activities to celebrate International Museum Day on Friday.



Among these, the museum began publishing a catalogue of its collection, which contains more than 250,000 items.



The catalogue is being made freely available on the National Museum of China's official website.



The catalogue is scheduled to be release in stages.



The portion of the catalogue published on Friday contains 251,523 entries that cover 306,447 items.



Of these, 198,110 entries introduce 200,272 items that belong to the museum's ancient collection, which include ceramics, coins, jade wares, Buddhist statues and other archaeological discoveries.



Another 49,163 entries introduce 55,384 works of modern art, while the remaining 4,250 entries cover 50,791 written documents, which include numerous rare books and ancient books.



This catalogue is meant to provide a convenient way for the public to learn about the collections stored at the National Museum of China, and includes important information such as the name of an object, its time period and photographic images.



The National Museum of China has more than 1.2 million items in its collection, including relics discovered during archaeological excavations, national antiquities as well as some items donated from private collections.





