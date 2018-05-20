Young Chinese should reconsider survival challenge

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

An event named "zero-yuan survival challenge" stirred a heated debate online. Taking place in Central China's Hunan Province from April 29 to May 1, the three-day event asked its participants to take a 140-kilometer round trip from Hunan's capital Changsha to Shaoshan county without any money.All of the event's participants were college students. Unfortunately, although its original intention was, as the organizer asserted, to cultivate their problem-solving and help-seeking abilities, these young participants only proved their trouble-making skills.Many of them, for example, begged local residents for a temporary overnight stay in their house. "They knocked on my door at night, told me they were attending a 'survival challenge competition' and asked whether I could put them up," a Changsha resident recalled online.Instead of letting these strangers in, she spent 469 yuan ($73) of her own money booking them at a nearby hotel, local media Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.Apart from free lodging, the event also urged its participants to beg for free rides. Following the rules, participants must travel between Changsha and Shaoshan without any money, meaning they had to hitchhike on the roadside.On April 30, seven college students who claimed to be "survival challenge participants" asked traffic police for help at a highway toll station in Shaoshan. "At first they hoped we could drive them to Changsha, but we were on duty at that time," a policeman told Xiaoxiang Morning Post.Taking their safety into consideration, local traffic police had to spend time helping them stop passing cars for a free ride. They later successfully hitchhiked to Changsha with the police's help. "I wouldn't suggest young people hitchhike in a strange place," a policeman said. "It's dangerous."It is understandable that the organizer hoped to test young Chinese people's survival skills in modern society. Unlike many Western kids who earn pocket money through part-time jobs after school, the spoiled "little emperors" of China expect to be waited on hand and foot under the wings of their doting parents and grandparents.Most of the event's participants merely rushed to the police or strangers for help instead of seeking food, rides or accommodations through their own independent efforts, which brought inconveniences and even troubles to other people.Moreover, this so-called challenge was potentially dangerous. Its organizer, with a high-sounding name "global survival challenge club," is actually a group under a domestic education consulting company, which held this survival competition without putting on records with the local government in advance based on the media report.It reminds me of the film Girl in the Box, which tells a true story about a female hitchhiker being held as a sex slave for seven years. One day in 1977, when 20-year-old Colleen Stan was hitchhiking to a friend's birthday party, she was kidnapped and then held captive in a box hidden under the bed of the couple who gave her a ride. For the next seven years, Stan spent 23 hours per day in the crate and only came out to be tortured, raped or beaten, according to a report by The Sun in September 2016.Hitchhiking is dangerous. A college student, Xue Jia (pseudonym) was once offered a lift by three "stony-faced and red-eyed" men in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. To her surprise, their car was soon stopped by traffic police.Xue was later told that the three men were actually drug addicts, and one of them had once been in jail for 20 years for burglary, Chengdu Business Daily reported in April 2013. It's not hard to imagine what would happen to Xue if the police had not stopped the car that day.As for the "zero-yuan survival challenge," luckily, no students were hurt or kidnapped. Nonetheless, I do not suggest that young Chinese take part in such activities, which will bring its participants no personal improvement but many possible troubles and dangers.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.