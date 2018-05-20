Shanghai’s ancient Jiangnan culture exudes fresh vigor

While China's annual Dragon Boat Festival is still more than a month off, Zhang Guozhong, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage, the "Luodian Dragon Boat Racing Tradition," in Baoshan district has already been busy with his fellows.They are currently making preparations for a performance on the Dragon Boat Cultural Festival of Luodian. For this year's event, he will bring a "yellow dragon" and a "blue dragon" to the show. Despite the overhaul given to the two medium-sized boats last year, preparations must be made and the rowers must practice their teamwork for the upcoming racing."We have been engaged in the dragon boat business along the family line. And there were at least four generations doing this before me," said Zhang with a proud smile.He has been playing the part as a boat rower for almost three decades since 1993 when he first performed in a dragon boat. More than that, Zhang and his two brothers inherited their father's crafts of making a whole dragon boat. Here in Luodian, an ancient Jiangnan town with over 700 years of history, dragon boats - the embodiment of bravery and entrepreneurship - has become the town's cultural symbol and a forerunner of the folk culture.Ancient Jiangnan town at the Yangtze Estuary is a place of numerous rivers and stone bridges. Here along the white walls, bamboo bushes sway amid the gentle breeze, and bridges connect waterways to all directions. It seems that such a place is naturally interconnected with boats.According to historical records, the tradition of dragon boat racing in Luodian can be traced back to the Ming Dynasty and flourished in the Qing Dynasty. It has a history of more than 400 years. In the Chronicle of Luoxi Town published during the reign of Guangxu Emperor, this tradition was honored as the "signature of the whole town."In the 1930s and 1950s, the sensational "Dragon Boat Assemblies" were held here. Zhang learned about the pageantry from the senior members of his family. When important festivals such as the Dragon Boat Festival arrived, the local chamber of commerce would sponsor a "Dragon Boat Assembly," which often lasted several days.Flocks of dragon boats would come one after another with newly decorated appearances and perform in various ways for the watchers. Stores would draw on this opportunity to promote sales while peddlers would also gather together. It was a bustling and prosperous scene.As the mass cultural activities have gained popularity since the 1980s, the dragon boat tradition of Luodian is being revived. At the annual folk cultural meeting of 1983, folk artisans made models of Luodian dragon boats with colored lanterns and displayed them to the public through street performance.In 1993, Zhang Fucheng and his brothers, who lived in the Dongnannong Village of the ancient town, ingeniously crafted a new dragon boat with ancient boat-making skills. The dragon-boat-making family thus brought the 400-year-old dragon boat tradition back to public attention again. The year 2008 witnessed the old tradition getting included into the list of first-batch national intangible cultural heritage.This story was based on a press release from Touch Shanghai.

Team members in a Dragon Boat competition Photo: VCG