Villagers in Jinshan district under attack from monkeys

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The monkeys are turning our village into their own amusement park!"Some villagers from Jinshan district in Shanghai are currently under the attack of wild monkeys who not only play in their gardens and steal their food but also chase and scratch people, turning the village into the monkey's own amusement park, Xinmin Evening News reported Saturday. Local police and animal experts have tried to catch these monkeys using food traps and tranquilizer guns, only to find that the monkeys will quickly move on to another household with no regularity. Police and animal experts are still working on ways to solve the situation.